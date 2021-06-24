'We have a deal': Biden, bipartisan senators on infrastructure

Building bridges, restoring our coast line, creating jobs, and delivering on infrastructure for Louisiana. pic.twitter.com/cfdo91CpO8 — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@SenBillCassidy) June 24, 2021

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden has announced that "we have a deal" - a bipartisan agreement on a $953 billion infrastructure plan.

The agreement, reached in a meeting Thursday at the White House, means a breakthrough after arduous negotiations on the president's top legislative priority.

Biden invited members of the bipartisan group to discuss the pared-down plan that has rare broad backing and could open the door to the president's more sweeping and more expensive proposals.

The senators have struggled over how to pay for the new spending.

