Walmart to pay 100% of college tuition and books for associates

Walmart announced on Tuesday that it will pay 100% of college tuition and books for associates through its Live Better U (LBU) education program.

Starting on August 16, the $1/day fee will be removed, making all education programs paid for for the 1.5 million part-time and full-time Walmart and Sam's Club associates in the U.S.

“We are creating a path of opportunity for our associates to grow their careers at Walmart, so they can continue to build better lives for themselves and their families,” said Lorraine Stomski, senior vice president of learning and leadership at Walmart. “This investment is another way we can support our associates to pursue their passion and purpose while removing the barriers that too often keep adult working learners from obtaining degrees.”

Walmart says the LUB's initial $1/day approach is changing because the economy and job market has changed, adding the company is "always looking for new ways to encourage more associates to pursue further education."

It's also adding in-demand college degree and certificate options in business administration, supply chain, and cybersecurity.

Since launching LBU in 2018, more than 52,000 associates have participated in the program to date and 8,000 have graduated. Nearly 28,000 have been active in an LBU program this summer, Walmart says.

"As the company making one of the nation's largest investments in education for America's workforce, Walmart is setting a new standard for what it looks like to prepare workers for the jobs of the future," said Rachel Carlson, CEO & co-founder of Guild Education. "Walmart is creating growth opportunities for their workforce and preparing them for the future of work.”

