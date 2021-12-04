US Capitol rioter, will be first defendant to go to trial, 'sought to physically remove Pelosi and McConnell'

The U.S. Justice Department prosecutors say they have evidence that an alleged rioter that brought a gun to the Capitol on Jan. 6 was targeting both House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, and Mitch McConnell, then-Majority Senate Leader.

According to a filing Thursday and CNN, Guy Reffitt, a member of the Texas Three Percenter militia, "specifically targeted at least two lawmakers: Pelosi and McConnell, whom he sought to physically remove.

Prosecutors aim to prove the allegation at Reffitt's trial, which is tentatively scheduled for late February 2022. He will be the first January 6 defendant to go to trial, and is facing five federal charges. He has pleased not guilty, and has been in jail since his arrest in January.

According to court documents, Reffitt drove to Washington, DC, days before the riot, carrying an AR-15 rifle and pistol in his car. Prosecutors say Reffitt wore body armor and carried his pistol and plastic cuff restraints on the Capitol ground on January 6.

