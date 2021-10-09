Watch
US appeals court lets Texas resume ban on most abortions

Associated Press/Jose Luis Magana
Abortion rights demonstrators along with Anti-abortion demonstrators rally outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. The Supreme Court is taking up the first major abortion case of the Trump era Wednesday, an election-year look at a Louisiana dispute that could reveal how willing the more conservative court is to roll back abortion rights. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Posted at 10:32 PM, Oct 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-08 23:32:03-04

A federal appeals court is temporarily allowing the nation’s toughest abortion law to resume in Texas.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals handed down the order Friday night.

It comes just one day after a lower court in Austin sided with the Biden administration and suspended the Texas law known as Senate Bill 8.

The law prohibits abortions in Texas once cardiac activity is detected, which is usually around six weeks.

That is before some women even know they’re pregnant. The New Orleans-based appeals court granted an emergency order that puts the law back in place for now, pending a review of the state's appeal.

