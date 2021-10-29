Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

U.S. intel community releases full declassified report of COVID-19

items.[0].image.alt
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
COVID-19
COVID-19
Posted at 6:39 PM, Oct 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-29 19:39:39-04

WASHINGTON — The US intelligence community released a declassified report on Friday that confirmed that it has not reached a conclusion on the origins of Covid-19, according to CNN.

The reports offers contains new details on how the intelligence community approached its 90-day investigation into the matter.

To review the report, click here.

For more of the story, click here.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.