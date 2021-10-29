U.S. intel community releases full declassified report of COVID-19

WASHINGTON — The US intelligence community released a declassified report on Friday that confirmed that it has not reached a conclusion on the origins of Covid-19, according to CNN.

The reports offers contains new details on how the intelligence community approached its 90-day investigation into the matter.

To review the report, click here.

For more of the story, click here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel