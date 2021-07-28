Two dead, four injured after chemical leak at La Porte, TX plant

Two people were killed and several injured in a chemical leak at a plant in La Porte, Texas, Tuesday night.

According to ABC13 in Houston, LyondellBasell said an "acetic acid leak" occurred in its facility just after 7:30 p.m.

La Porte EMS described the incident as a "mass casualty" event. No shelter in place orders were given, as air monitoring at the facility showed no offsite impact.

LyondellBasell said in a statement that its on-site incident response team quickly responded to stop the leak, KHOU reports.

Two people sustained fatal injuries in the incident; four people sustained burns and were brought to area hospitals for treatment, the company said.

La Porte is located in Harris County, about 30 minutes southeast of Houston.

