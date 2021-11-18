Turkeys Peanut Butter and Jelly to receive pardon Friday in national ceremony

The White House has officially announced the names of the two turkeys to be pardoned by President Joe Biden in a ceremony on Friday.

Peanut Butter and Jelly will be pardoned on November 19 in the White House Rose Garden ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

This is the 74th anniversary of the National Thanksgiving Turkey presentation which has been held at the White House since 1947. The tradition of pardoning the turkey presented during the ceremony, according to the White House, began in the 1980s.

The two turkeys presented this year were raised in Jasper, Indiana.

"We’re all very excited to meet the soon-to-be-famous turkey and its alternate," said White House press secretary Jen Psaki during a recent press briefing.

This will be Joe Biden's first turkey pardoning as president.

In 2020, President Donald Trump pardoned a turkey named Corn after allowing the public to cast their vote on the official White House Twitter page. The alternate turkey last year was Cob.

Before being pardoned, both birds will stay in a room at the historic Willard Hotel in Washington, D.C.

A Twitter post showed Peanut Butter and Jelly enjoying their stay at the Willard before Friday's ceremony.

Meet Peanut Butter and Jelly, the turkeys who will be pardoned by @POTUS tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/36XjavdIlm — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 18, 2021

To learn more about the history of the Presidential Pardoning of the Thanksgiving Turkey, click here.

