Texas urges Supreme Court to leave abortion law in place

Rogelio V. Solis/AP
FILE - In this Tuesday, May 21, 2019 file photo, An abortion rights advocate holds a sign at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. Republican lawmakers in at least a half dozen GOP-controlled states already are talking about copying a Texas law that bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected. The law was written in a way that was intended to avoid running afoul of federal law by allowing enforcement by private citizens, not government officials. Democratic governors and lawmakers are promising to take steps to protect abortion rights, after the U.S. Supreme Court allowed the Texas law to stand.
Posted at 6:23 PM, Oct 21, 2021
WASHINGTON — Texas is urging the Supreme Court to leave in place its law banning most abortions and telling the justices there’s no reason to rush into the case.

The state filed its response Thursday to the Biden administration’s call on the high court to block the law and rule conclusively this term on the measure’s constitutionality.

The law is the most restrictive abortion curb in the nation. The court’s intervention at this early stage, before a federal appeals court has ruled, would be unusual.

Texas defends an order by a panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that allowed the abortion law to go back into effect after a lower-court judge put it on hold.

