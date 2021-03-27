Menu

Texas state trooper shot, suspect on the run

Posted at 10:26 AM, Mar 27, 2021
MEXIA, Texas - A manhunt is underway for a man wanted in connection with the shooting of a Texas State Trooper Friday in central Texas, according to KTRK.

The trooper was shot multiple times and is in critical condition.

The suspect, DeArthur Pinson Jr., 37, took off into a wooded area and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Pinson was last seen wearing glasses, a black hoodie and shorts with a stripe down the side. He is six feet tall and weighs 220 pounds.

