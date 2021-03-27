Texas state trooper shot, suspect on the run

MEXIA, Texas - A manhunt is underway for a man wanted in connection with the shooting of a Texas State Trooper Friday in central Texas, according to KTRK.

The trooper was shot multiple times and is in critical condition.

The suspect, DeArthur Pinson Jr., 37, took off into a wooded area and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Pinson was last seen wearing glasses, a black hoodie and shorts with a stripe down the side. He is six feet tall and weighs 220 pounds.

DeArthur Pinson Jr. DOB 7/15/84 is currently wanted in connection to a shooting of a Texas DPS Trooper near Mexia, Texas.

Pinson is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Contact 911 immediately with any information on his whereabouts. pic.twitter.com/RQ3HbRTrmN — TxDPS - Central Texas Region (@TxDPSCentral) March 27, 2021

