Texas power grid manager issues weeklong conservation alert

David J. Phillip/AP
Power lines are shown Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Houston. More than 4 million people in Texas still had no power a full day after historic snowfall and single-digit temperatures created a surge of demand for electricity to warm up homes unaccustomed to such extreme lows, buckling the state's power grid and causing widespread blackouts. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Posted at 9:58 AM, Jun 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-15 10:58:21-04

DALLAS (AP) - The electric power grid manager for most of Texas has issued another conservation alert, urging users to reduce energy consumption through Friday to avert an emergency.

With summer still six days away, the alert issued Monday is the second alert from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas since the deadly February winter blackout. ERCOT says forced generation outages combined with potential record June demand is squeezing the power supply.

More than 12,000 megawatts of the grid's nearly-87,000 megawatts of generating capacity was offline.

ERCOT urges lowering thermostats to 78 degrees and avoid using large electric appliances.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

