Texas moves to reinstate nation's toughest abortion law

Rogelio V. Solis/AP
FILE - In this Tuesday, May 21, 2019 file photo, An abortion rights advocate holds a sign at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. Republican lawmakers in at least a half dozen GOP-controlled states already are talking about copying a Texas law that bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected. The law was written in a way that was intended to avoid running afoul of federal law by allowing enforcement by private citizens, not government officials. Democratic governors and lawmakers are promising to take steps to protect abortion rights, after the U.S. Supreme Court allowed the Texas law to stand. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
Protest Texas Abortion Law
Posted at 4:45 PM, Oct 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-08 17:45:56-04

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas has asked a federal appeals court to swiftly reinstate the most restrictive abortion law in the U.S.

The request Friday comes as abortion clinics statewide resumed normal services for the first time since early September.

U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman of Austin this week suspended the law known as Senate Bill 8, which bans abortions once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks.

Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is asking the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to put that decision on hold.
