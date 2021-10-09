Texas clinics cancel abortions after court reinstates ban

AUSTIN, Tx. — Texas abortion clinics are canceling appointments they had booked during a 48-hour reprieve from the nation’s most restrictive abortion law.

The White House on Saturday had no immediate comment after a federal appeals court reinstated the Texas law known as Senate Bill 8.

The law bans abortions in Texas once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks.

The Biden administration earlier this week won an order from a federal judge in Austin that temporarily halted the law.

The Center for Reproductive Rights said that order had allowed at least six Texas clinics to resume abortions for patients beyond six weeks.

But the law is now back in effect after a Friday night order by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans

