Stocks skid, yields sink as virus fears shake global markets

Posted at 4:05 PM, Jul 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-19 17:05:56-04

NEW YORK (AP) - Stocks skidded on Wall Street, and investors sought refuge in government bonds amid worries that fast-spreading variants of the coronavirus will threaten the economic recovery.

The S&P 500 lost 1.6% Monday, and the Dow gave up 725 points, or 2.1%. Airlines and other companies seen as most at threat from pandemic restrictions had some of the biggest losses.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury touched its lowest level since February as investors scrambled for safer areas of the market. It briefly dipped below 1.20%.

Oil also tumbled as markets around the world took at least a pause from their recent, furious runs higher.

