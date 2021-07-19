Stocks skid, yields sink as virus fears shake global markets

NEW YORK (AP) - Stocks skidded on Wall Street, and investors sought refuge in government bonds amid worries that fast-spreading variants of the coronavirus will threaten the economic recovery.

The S&P 500 lost 1.6% Monday, and the Dow gave up 725 points, or 2.1%. Airlines and other companies seen as most at threat from pandemic restrictions had some of the biggest losses.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury touched its lowest level since February as investors scrambled for safer areas of the market. It briefly dipped below 1.20%.

Oil also tumbled as markets around the world took at least a pause from their recent, furious runs higher.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel