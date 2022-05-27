Southern Baptist leaders release secret accused abuser list

Top Southern Baptists have released a previously secret list of hundreds of pastors and other church-affiliated personnel accused of sexual abuse.

The 205-page database includes both visible and redacted entries.

Survivors and advocates have long called for a public database of abusers. The publication of the list was a response by the Southern Baptist Convention's Executive Committee to an explosive investigation into the committee's mishandling of sex abuse reports and mistreatment of survivors.

Independent firm Guidepost Solution's bombshell report revealed the existence of the private list.

Executive Committee leaders called making the list public an important first step toward addressing sex abuse and implementing reforms in the SBC.

A list of the alleged abusers can be found on their website. The list is also below:

