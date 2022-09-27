Watch Now
South Carolina likely won't make abortion rules stricter

Meg Kinnard/AP
A woman supporting abortion-rights holds a sign outside the South Carolina Statehouse on Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. Protesters clashed outside a legislative building, where lawmakers were taking testimony as they consider new restrictions on abortion in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision overturning of Roe v. Wade. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)
COLUMBIA, S.C — Conservatives in the South Carolina House have rejected what they contend is a watered-down abortion measure, meaning the state likely will maintain its ban on the procedure at six weeks.

House members on Tuesday - including many who favor a blanket ban on abortion - voted down the Senate’s attempt to reduce the amount of time that victims of rape or incest could obtain the procedure from 20 weeks after conception to 12 weeks.

Conservatives in the Republican-dominated General Assembly have been working to end abortion for decades and had called a special session earlier this year that they hoped would lead to a total ban.

