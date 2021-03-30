Social Security recipients will get stimulus payments next week

The IRS will start sending stimulus payments to Social Security recipients this weekend, and expects most of the money to be received electronically on Wednesday, April 7, according to CNN.

Recipients should start seeing the status of their payments online by using Get My Payment tool.

Click here to read more.

