So-called "QAnon Shaman" sentenced to 41 months in prison

CNN is reporting that Jacob Chansley, the so-called "QAnon Shaman," was sentenced to 41 months in prison for his role in the US Capitol riot.

The Justice Department had asked for Chansley to receive a harsh sentence as a way to set an example among the January 6 rioters, and prosecutors have positioned Chansley as emblematic of a barbaric crowd.

Since then, Chansley gained fame as the "QAnon Shaman," a figure known in the fringe online movement and for widely shared photos that captured him wearing face paint and a headdress inside the Senate chamber.

Judge Royce Lamberth has had Chansley held in jail since his arrest, despite his multiple attempts to gain sympathy and his release.

Other judges are likely to look to Lamberth's sentence as a possible benchmark, since Chansley is one of the first felony defendants among more than 660 Capitol riot cases to receive a punishment.

Pictures of Chansley at the Capitol went viral because of a bizarre appearance while leading others through the Capitol, shouting into a bullhorn. As one of the first 30 rioters inside the building, he made his way to the Senate dais that was hastily vacated earlier by then-Vice President Mike Pence, and left a note, according to his plea documents.

The sentencing follows his guilty plea in September. Chansley was originally charged with six federal crimes. He pleaded guilty to one of the most serious charges faced a maximum of 20 years in prison, though his lack of a criminal record indicated he'd receive much less. As part of the plea agreement, Chansley agreed to pay $2,000 in restitution for damage to the Capitol.

