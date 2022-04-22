Sheriff: Texas Guardsman missing after border rescue attempt

EAGLE PASS, Texas (AP) - Authorities along the U.S.-Mexico border are searching for a Texas National Guard member who they say went missing after trying to rescue a migrant in the Rio Grande.

The Guard member went missing Friday morning in Maverick County.

It happened in a section of the river known for strong currents. The Maverick County sheriff says the Guard member went into the water after noticing a woman who was struggling to swim across from Mexico.

The Guard member was assigned to Texas' sprawling border security mission known as Operation Lone Star.

