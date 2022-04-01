Search ends for missing swimmer in Gulf Shores

The Coast Guard has suspended the search for a missing swimmer near Gulf Shores, Alabama.

Search operations were suspended on Thursday, March 31, at 7:23 p.m.

According to the USCG, rescue crews searched more than 118 square miles for a combined 8.8 hours.

Watchstanders received a call from a good Samaritan at 7:36 p.m. on Wednesday of a swimmer entering the water and not resurfacing after going under a wave.

The swimmer was not identified, but a previous report indicated he was 20 years old and wearing an orange swimsuit.

Double red flags were flying on Wednesday and Thursday at Gulf Shores beaches indicating that waters were closed to the public.

According to the City of Gulf Shores, those flags warn the public of potentially life-threatening rips currents and dangerous surf.

Two Coast Guard rescue crews assisted local agencies with the search.

Involved in the search were:

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans

Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island

Gulf Shores Police Department

Gulf Shores Fire and Rescue

Alabama Marine Resources Division

