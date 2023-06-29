SCOTUS ruling won't affect UL; SPLC critical of decision

This morning the U.S. Supreme Court released an opinion that strikes down the use of race in university admissions - often known as "affirmative action." To read about that, click here.

We reached out to officials at UL to see if there would be an impact locally, but they say race is not a factor in how students are admitted to the university, so there won't be any effect.

The Southern Poverty Law Center has condemned the decision, which they say overturns nearly 50 years of legal precedent allowing colleges and universities to consider race among other factors in admissions decisions.

“Racial equity and diversity in higher education is a national imperative,” said Margaret Huang, president and CEO of the Southern Poverty Law Center and SPLC Action Fund. “Today’s U.S. Supreme Court decision overturns decades of legal precedent and erodes meaningful progress toward inclusion and equal opportunity on college and university campuses across the nation.

“Historically, communities of color have been held back from educational opportunities because of racial discrimination. Race-conscious affirmative action practices help address systemic barriers and create crucial pathways for Black and Brown people to access higher education.

“This is an attempt by anti-civil rights activists to divide communities of color on this issue – and we will not let it succeed. We remain committed to working together to protect and advance decades of racial progress. Our multiracial democracy benefits when everyone has an equal opportunity to learn and thrive.”