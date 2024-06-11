Watch Now
President's son, Hunter Biden, convicted of all 3 felonies in federal gun trial

Hunter Biden
Matt Slocum/AP
Hunter Biden departs from federal court in Wilmington, Delaware.
Hunter Biden
Posted at 10:29 AM, Jun 11, 2024

By RANDALL CHASE, CLAUDIA LAUER, MICHAEL KUNZELMAN and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER
Associated Press

Hunter Biden has been convicted of all three felony charges related to the purchase of a revolver in 2018 when, prosecutors argued, he lied on a mandatory gun-purchase form by saying he was not illegally using or addicted to drugs.

Jurors found Hunter Biden guilty of lying to a federally licensed gun dealer, making a false claim on the application by saying he was not a drug user and illegally having the gun for 11 days.

