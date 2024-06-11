President's son, Hunter Biden, convicted of all 3 felonies in federal gun trial

By RANDALL CHASE, CLAUDIA LAUER, MICHAEL KUNZELMAN and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER

Associated Press

Hunter Biden has been convicted of all three felony charges related to the purchase of a revolver in 2018 when, prosecutors argued, he lied on a mandatory gun-purchase form by saying he was not illegally using or addicted to drugs.

Jurors found Hunter Biden guilty of lying to a federally licensed gun dealer, making a false claim on the application by saying he was not a drug user and illegally having the gun for 11 days.