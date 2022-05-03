President Biden, ACLU issue statements on leaked draft

President Joe Biden and the Louisiana chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union have issued statements regarding the leaked Supreme Court draft about Roe v. Wade.

Here's what the President had to say:

"We do not know whether this draft is genuine, or whether it reflects the final decision of the Court.

"With that critical caveat, I want to be clear on three points about the cases before the Supreme Court.

"First, my administration argued strongly before the Court in defense of Roe v. Wade. We said that Roe is based on “a long line of precedent recognizing ‘the Fourteenth Amendment’s concept of personal liberty’… against government interference with intensely personal decisions.” I believe that a woman’s right to choose is fundamental, Roe has been the law of the land for almost fifty years, and basic fairness and the stability of our law demand that it not be overturned.

"Second, shortly after the enactment of Texas law SB 8 and other laws restricting women’s reproductive rights, I directed my Gender Policy Council and White House Counsel’s Office to prepare options for an Administration response to the continued attack on abortion and reproductive rights, under a variety of possible outcomes in the cases pending before the Supreme Court. We will be ready when any ruling is issued.

"Third, if the Court does overturn Roe, it will fall on our nation’s elected officials at all levels of government to protect a woman’s right to choose. And it will fall on voters to elect pro-choice officials this November. At the federal level, we will need more pro-choice Senators and a pro-choice majority in the House to adopt legislation that codifies Roe, which I will work to pass and sign into law."

And here's a statement ACLU of Louisiana Executive Director Alanah Odoms in response to reporting of a leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade:

“If the Supreme Court does indeed issue a majority opinion along the lines of the leaked draft authored by Justice Alito, this could be a shattering blow to the right to access abortion in the United States, leaving even more people struggling to get the essential health care they need.

“Abortion bans are systemic discrimination and racism in action, and the impact of a decision like this will be profoundly harmful, especially for the people who already face unfair obstacles to health care — particularly Black and Brown people, people with disabilities, people living in rural areas, young people, undocumented people, and those having difficulty making ends meet. Forced pregnancy, especially in a country with the highest maternal mortality rate, is a grave violation of our human rights and dignity.

“But let’s be clear: right now, we are not defeated. Abortion is still legal, and we will keep fighting until every person, no matter where we live, how much money we make, or what we look like, has the freedom to make our own decisions about our lives and futures. We will not stand by silently while our rights are taken away.”

