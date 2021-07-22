Part of oil rig falls on a worker, killing him near Houston

HOUSTON (AP) — A man was killed Wednesday afternoon when part of an oil rig he was working on fell on him near Houston, officials said.

The incident happened in a remote area of the northeastern part of Harris County, 10 miles (16 kilometers) northeast of Houston, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. The man was part of a crew working on the mobile rig when the back of the rig fell on him, killing him, he said.

HCSO units responded to an industrial accident at the 7000 blk of Winfield Rd, near Suburban Rd, in the Humble area. An adult male was working on an oil rig when the back of the rig fell and landed on the male. The male was confirmed deceased on scene. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/hbB1ucGxoW — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 21, 2021

Another man was taken to a hospital for treatment of a shoulder injury. No identities have been released, and no cause for the collapse has been determined.

Officials say the work crew comprised six to seven workers.

