Parents sue in boy's death from brain-eating amoeba in Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - The parents of a 3-year-old boy who died after being infected with a rare brain-eating amoeba that was found at a Texas splash pad he’d visited sued the city that operated it for negligence.

Tariq Williams and Kayla Mitchell filed the lawsuit Monday against the city of Arlington in Tarrant County District Court in Fort Worth.

Their son, Bakari Williams, died Sept. 11 after being hospitalized with a rare and typically fatal infection caused by the naegleria fowleri amoeba.

A city spokeswoman declined to comment on the lawsuit Monday because city officials have not yet seen it.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel