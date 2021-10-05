Watch
Parents sue in boy's death from brain-eating amoeba in Texas

LM Otero/AP
A sign states the splash pad is closed at Don Misenhimer Park where child was infected with a rare brain-eating amoeba in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. The boy, who was not identified by officials, died at the hospital on Sept. 11th and city officials said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the presence of the amoeba in water samples from the splash pad. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - The parents of a 3-year-old boy who died after being infected with a rare brain-eating amoeba that was found at a Texas splash pad he’d visited sued the city that operated it for negligence.

Tariq Williams and Kayla Mitchell filed the lawsuit Monday against the city of Arlington in Tarrant County District Court in Fort Worth.

Their son, Bakari Williams, died Sept. 11 after being hospitalized with a rare and typically fatal infection caused by the naegleria fowleri amoeba.

A city spokeswoman declined to comment on the lawsuit Monday because city officials have not yet seen it.

