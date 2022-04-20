Organic zucchini recalled at Walmart stores due to possible Salmonella contamination

Zucchini sold at Walmart stores in several states is being voluntarily recalled for possible Salmonella contamination.

The FDA issued the recall from World Variety Produce, Inc. of Los Angeles, CA on Tuesday for Organic Marketside Zucchini were distributed through select Walmart retail stores in Arizona, Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

They say World Variety Produce is voluntarily recalling case lot #38706503 of Organic Zucchini, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

Recalled Organic Marketside Zucchini can be identified by the following descriptions:



Brand Organic Marketside Packaging Clear Overwrap Tray Pack/Weight 2ct / Net Wt. 6oz (170g) UPC Code 6-81131-22105-4 Case Lot Number 38706503

No illnesses have been reported to date.

This recall was initiated because a single lot of imported organic zucchini tested positive for salmonella as a result of a routine FDA sampling, they say.

Consumers who have purchased Organic Marketside Zucchini are urged to destroy and dispose of the recalled product. Consumers with questions may contact World Variety Produce, Inc. at 1-800-588-0151, Mon-Fri 7:00 AM–5:00 PM PST.

Healthy people infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

Locations where the recalls have been initiated are below:

