One killed, five injured after small plane crash north of Houston

One person was killed and five others were injured after a small plane crash in an area north of Houston on Monday.

According to KTRK, the crash happened on June 14 at 1:00 am in the area of Madisonville, Texas which is about an hour and a half north of Houston.

The plane was attempting to land at the Madionsville Municipal Airport.

Investigators on scene said that the plane was not local and was ripped in half during the crash. KTRK says that the plane is registered to someone out of Kansas City, Missouri.

One adult was reported to have died.

The Federal Aviation Administration is on the scene of the crash.

To read more from KTRK on the incident, click here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel