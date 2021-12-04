Officer killed, suspect wounded in Dallas-area shooting

MESQUITE, Texas — A police officer has died and a suspect has been wounded in a shooting outside a suburban Dallas supermarket.
Mesquite police say it happened about 1:40 p.m. Friday outside an Albertson's supermarket.
Mesquite Police Chief David Gill said the officer was responding to a report of a disturbance in the store parking lot when the suspect pulled a gun and opened fire, striking the officer twice.
The officer returned fire, wounding the suspect once. Both were taken to a Dallas hospital, where the officer died.
Gill said the suspect was being treated. His condition is unknown.
To read more about the incident, click here.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers