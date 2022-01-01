Watch
New year brings more canceled flights for air travelers

LM Otero/AP
To prevent the spread of COVID-19, air travelers wear masks at Love Field in Dallas, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Flight cancellations surged again on the last day of 2021, with airlines blaming it on crew shortages related to the spike in COVID-19 infections. The new year is bringing more of the same old misery that air travelers in the United States have been enduring for more than a week. Airlines are blaming wintry weather and high numbers of sickouts due to the rising number of COVID-19 infections around the country. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Flight Cancellations
Posted at 12:38 PM, Jan 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-01 13:38:04-05

The new year is bringing more of the same old misery that air travelers in the United States have been enduring for more than a week.

Airlines are blaming wintry weather and high numbers of sickouts due to the rising number of COVID-19 infections around the country.

By mid-morning Saturday on the East Coast, more than 2,400 U.S. flights had been canceled, according to tracking service FlightAware.

That's the highest single-day toll yet since just before Christmas, when airlines began blaming staffing shortages on increasing COVID-19 infections among crews.

