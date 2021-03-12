Netflix cracks down on users sharing passwords

If you share your Netflix Account with other people, listen up. The company's terms of service says accounts "may not be shared with individuals beyond your household."

Now the streaming giant is testing a new feature that could crack down on password sharing. The way it would work is when a user selects their profile on a shared Netflix account, a pop-up will ask them to verify the account by sending a text or email to the account holder.

Users can also choose to verify later, in which case, the pop-up will show up again at an undetermined later date.

If they can't confirm they're an authorized user, viewer will be prompted to set up a new account. The test feature is rolling out a limited number of users who watch on the Netflix TV app.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel