Methodist conservatives to launch breakaway group in May

A group of theologically conservative United Methodists plans to launch a new worldwide denomination on May 1.

This will begin the breakup of one of the largest religious bodies in the U.S.

The new Global Methodist Church had expected to launch only after the next General Conference of the United Methodist Church, which would vote on an amicable separation agreement. But that conference was already delayed twice by the pandemic, and now it’s delayed a third time until 2024 due to delays in visa for overseas members.

The conservative group doesn’t want to wait any longer to get started.

A key reason for the split: disagreement over same-sex marriage and ordination of LGBTQ clergy.

