Man wanted in Texas stabbing at restaurant over mask dispute

Authorities in Texas say they are looking for a man accused of stabbing a restaurant manager over a mask dispute.

League City Police Department detectives say they have identified a suspect in the stabbing of a Jack in the Box manager which occurred on Wednesday.

James Schulz, 53, is wanted for allegedly stabbing the manager at the Jack in the Box restaurant in League City on Wednesday, March 17.

Police say the incident began when the Schulz refused to cooperate with a store policy to wear a face mask. After confronting employees, he allegedly attacked the restaurant manager with what appeared to be a pocketknife.

They say the manager was stabbed three times in the arm and upper torso. Employees intervened to defend their coworker and then Schulz allegedly fled the scene.

Officers conducted a search of the area around the scene with a K9 unit. The suspect was not located. Several pieces of evidence were recovered. Officers believe the recovered property was discarded by the suspect as he fled the area on a bicycle.

The injured employee was transported to a nearby hospital and was treated and released.

League City Police say if you have any information, please call 281-332-2566

The statewide mask mandate in Texas has been lifted but businesses can maintain their own policies on mask wearing.

