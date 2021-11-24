Louisiana-themed gator float to roll during Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade

Louisiana's alligator float will take to the streets of New York City on Thursday for the 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The float, provided by Louisiana Tourism, is inspired by all facets of Louisiana's culture and thriving tourist appeal.

Macy's says that the float is the longest parade float ever measuring 60 feet from mouth to tail.

The "Celebration Gator" float features a colorful street view of Louisiana and is adorned in colorful azaleas, magnolias and Mardi Gras beads.

Riders and walkers, who are Macy's employees and children of Macy's employees, will be wearing costumes including gator costumes.

Academy Award and Golden Globe Winner, and New Orleans-native Jon Batiste will serve as the musical talent for the Celebration Gator float. It was announced on November 23 that Batiste had been nominated for 11 Grammy awards.

The 95th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade airs live nationwide on NBC on Thursday, November 25, 2021, from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. in all time zones.

See more about the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade here

