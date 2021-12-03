List of dates for holiday package deadlines

If you need to mail Christmas cards or presents there are a few important shipping dates you need to know about.

The Post Office says the last day to ship something by ground is December 15.

Other important dates for the 2021 Holiday Shipping Dates for the Contiguous U.S.

Dec. 17: First-class mail service (including holiday cards)

Dec. 17: First-class packages

Dec. 18: Priority mail

Dec. 23: Priority mail express

For UP, the absolute latest you can ship is Dec. 23 with next-day air.

Fed-ex is there for the last-minute shippers. The carriers say if you ship by Dec. 24 for same-day shipping.

