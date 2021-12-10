Watch
Judge: Texas abortion law's enforcement mechanism not valid

Associated Press/Jose Luis Magana
Abortion rights demonstrators along with Anti-abortion demonstrators rally outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. The Supreme Court is taking up the first major abortion case of the Trump era Wednesday, an election-year look at a Louisiana dispute that could reveal how willing the more conservative court is to roll back abortion rights. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Posted at 6:46 PM, Dec 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-09 19:46:13-05

AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas judge has ruled the enforcement scheme behind the nation’s strictest abortion law is unconstitutional in a narrow ruling that still leaves a near-total ban on abortions in place.

State District Judge David Peeples of Austin on Thursday side-stepped the broader legality of the Texas law known as Senate Bill 8.

The law bans abortions once cardiac activity is detected, which is usually around six weeks and before some women know they are even pregnant.

Planned Parenthood celebrated the ruling but said abortion services still remain “virtually inaccessible” in Texas.

