Jimmy Kimmel to return to KATC

In support of the our mission and First Amendment principles, we will resume carrying Jimmy Kimmel as part of regularly scheduled ABC programming.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! will return in its normal time slot on the ABC network Tuesday night.

The E.W. Scripps Co., which owns KATC, is choosing to resume airing the program.

We are ardent supporters of First Amendment rights, including freedom of speech and freedom of expression. In support of our mission and First Amendment principles, we will resume carrying Jimmy Kimmel as part of regularly scheduled ABC programming.

We remain committed to listening to our communities and having an open dialogue.

We appreciate you watching KATC and your feedback.

To contact the ABC Network, you can visit support.abc.com or call Audience Relations at (818) 460-7477.

