Jamie Lynn Spears says she supports sister's request to end conservatorship

Jamie Lynn Spears is speaking out in support of her sister, Britney, after the pop star asked a Los Angeles judge to end the court conservatorship that has controlled her life and finances for the last 13 years.

Spears said in her Instagram stories on Monday that she didn't speak out about her sister's conservatorship or the ongoing legal drama because she felt it "wasn't my place and it wasn't the right thing to do."

"Since the day I was born I've only loved, adored and supported my sister," she said. "Maybe I didn't support her like the public would like me to with a hashtag on a public platform, but I can assure you I've supported my sister long before there was a hashtag and I'll support her long after."

Jamie Lynn said she only wanted to speak when her sister was able to speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly.

Those public statements took place on Wednesday, when, for 20 minutes, Britney addressed a court about the conservatorship which restricts her ability to make her own business deals, medical decisions, and even see her sons.

During her remarks, Britney said she felt forced to go on tour in 2018 and to perform in Las Vegas. After announcing her hiatus from her Vegas residency, Spears told the court she was put on Lithium against her will. She said being on the medication left her feeling "drunk, I couldn't even have a conversation with my mom or dad about anything."

Among other things, she also told the court that she would like to get married to her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, and have more children. However, she says her conservatorship is preventing her from removing her IUD birth control device.

In her post, Jamie Lynn said that she is only concerned about her sister's happiness and has continued to support her as she has done since the two were young.

The actress and country singer said that she is proud of her sister for finally speaking out.

"I'm so proud of her for using her voice, for requesting new counsel like I told her to do many years ago in a personal conversation between two sisters," she said. "If ending the conservatorship, or flying to mars, whatever else she wants to do to be happy. I support that 100 percent because I support my sister, I love my sister. Always have always will, as long as she's happy."

Spears ended by asking everyone to keep praying.

"Let's keep praying. That's all," she concluded.

