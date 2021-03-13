IRS now has a check status of new stimulus payment tool

Find when and how the IRS sent your 2021 Economic Impact Payment with the Get My Payment tool.

Click here to check.

Americans making up to $75,000 a year will get a direct payment of $1,400 (couples making up to $150,000 a year will get $2,800). Heads of households making up to $112,500 annually also will receive the full $1,400.

Those making $75,000 to $80,000 ($150,000 to $160,000 for couples) will get a prorated check. Those making over $80,000 ($160,000 for couples) will not receive a check.

Those who filed 2019 or 2020 taxes, receive Social Security retirement, survivor or disability benefits (SSDI), Railroad Retirement benefits, Supplemental Security Income (SSI) or Veterans Affairs benefit, or received a previous stimulus check will be automatically included in this round of stimulus if they meet income requirements.

