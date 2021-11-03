Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

How Biden's border plans went from hopeful to chaotic

Julio Cortez/AP
Migrants, many from Haiti, are seen at an encampment along the Del Rio International Bridge near the Rio Grande, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Del Rio, Texas. The U.S. is flying Haitians camped in a Texas border town back to their homeland and blocking others from crossing the border from Mexico. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Mexico US Border Haitian migrants
Posted at 12:44 PM, Nov 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-03 13:44:48-04

MCALLEN — President Joe Biden recognized migration flows would spike if he scrapped his predecessor’s hardline border policies without a new asylum system in place.

He was prepared for traffic to return to highs of 2019, but arrivals exceeded expectations almost immediately.

Some issues could not have been predicted, and major structural problems predate him. But a review of the past year by The Associated Press and AIM Media Texas shows Biden, surrounded by many immigration advocates, was unprepared for the challenge, which included record arrivals in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley and a camp of about 15,000 mostly Haitian refugees in a small Texas border town.

