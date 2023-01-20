Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Girl Scout Cookie season starts today

girl scout cookies.PNG
KATC
girl scout cookies.PNG
Posted at 1:38 PM, Jan 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-20 14:40:28-05

The Girl Scout Cookie season officially starts today.

From January 20 to February 7, 2023, girls take orders for cookies. From February 27 to March 3, 2023, girls will deliver the cookies. Lastly, from March 3 to 19, 2023, Girl Scouts will hold booth sales.

The 10 following varieties of cookies are offered this year: Adventurefuls, Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, Trefoils (formerly Shortbreads), Peanut Butter Sandwich, Lemonades, gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chip, Toast-Yay and the all-new, online-exclusive cookie, Raspberry Rally.

Girl Scout Cookies are $5 per box, except the specialty gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chip cookies, which are $6.

Click here to find local cookie locations based on the zip code.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.