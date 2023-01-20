Girl Scout Cookie season starts today

The Girl Scout Cookie season officially starts today.

From January 20 to February 7, 2023, girls take orders for cookies. From February 27 to March 3, 2023, girls will deliver the cookies. Lastly, from March 3 to 19, 2023, Girl Scouts will hold booth sales.

The 10 following varieties of cookies are offered this year: Adventurefuls, Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, Trefoils (formerly Shortbreads), Peanut Butter Sandwich, Lemonades, gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chip, Toast-Yay and the all-new, online-exclusive cookie, Raspberry Rally.

Girl Scout Cookies are $5 per box, except the specialty gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chip cookies, which are $6.

Click here to find local cookie locations based on the zip code.