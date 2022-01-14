Getting prepared for the 2022 tax season

The 2022 tax season will officially begin on Monday, January 24, but taxpayers can begin filing on January 14.

That's when the IRS Free File opens for taxpayers to begin filing returns through IRS Free File partners. Those returns will then be sent to the IRS on January 24.

The IRS is encouraging everyone to have all the information they need to file a complete and accurate return this year.

Accurate tax returns can help avoid processing delays, refund delays and IRS notices, they say.

Those who received advance Child Tax Credit payments or Economic Impact Payments (American Rescue Plan stimulus payments) in 2021 will need to have these amounts when filing their returns.

The IRS will be mailing letters to recipients, but that information can also be checked on IRS.gov.

The IRS says that, like last year, there will be individuals filing tax returns who, even though they are not required to file, need to file a 2021 return to claim a Recovery Rebate Credit to receive the tax credit from the 2021 stimulus payments or reconcile advance payments of the Child Tax Credit.

The filing deadline to submit a 2021 tax return or an extension to file and pay tax owed is Monday, April 18, 2022.

Taxpayers who request an extension will have until Monday, October 17, 2022 to file.

For more information on filing and what will be needed this year, visit IRS.gov.

Key filing season dates

There are several important dates taxpayers should keep in mind for this year's filing season:

January 14: IRS Free File opens. Taxpayers can begin filing returns through IRS Free File partners; tax returns will be transmitted to the IRS starting January 24. Tax software companies also are accepting tax filings in advance.



IRS Free File opens. Taxpayers can begin filing returns through IRS Free File partners; tax returns will be transmitted to the IRS starting January 24. Tax software companies also are accepting tax filings in advance. January 18 : Due date for tax year 2021 fourth quarter estimated tax payment.



: Due date for tax year 2021 fourth quarter estimated tax payment. January 24: IRS begins 2022 tax season. Individual 2021 tax returns begin being accepted and processing begins



IRS begins 2022 tax season. Individual 2021 tax returns begin being accepted and processing begins January 28: Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Day to raise awareness of valuable tax credits available to many people – including the option to use prior-year income to qualify.



Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Day to raise awareness of valuable tax credits available to many people – including the option to use prior-year income to qualify. April 18: Due date to file 2021 tax return or request extension and pay tax owed due to Emancipation Day holiday in Washington, D.C., even for those who live outside the area.



Due date to file 2021 tax return or request extension and pay tax owed due to Emancipation Day holiday in Washington, D.C., even for those who live outside the area. April 19: Due date to file 2021 tax return or request extension and pay tax owed for those who live in MA or ME due to Patriots' Day holiday



Due date to file 2021 tax return or request extension and pay tax owed for those who live in MA or ME due to Patriots' Day holiday October 17: Due date to file for those requesting an extension on their 2021 tax returns

