Generac recalls portable generators due to finger amputations, crushing hazards

Dozens of portable generators sold across the country have been recalled because of multiple finger amputations and a crushed finger.

This recall involves 6500 watts and 8000-watt Generac portable generators with unit type numbers XT8000E, XT8000EFI, GP6500, GP6500E, GP8000E, and HomeLink 6500E portable generators, and DR models PRO 6500M and PRO 6500E portable generators.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled portable generators, unless the locking pin has been inserted to secure the handle in place before and after moving the generator, and contact Generac for a free repair kit.

The generator was sold at major home improvement and hardware stores nationwide and online, including Ace Hardware, Amazon, Blain’s Farm & Fleet, City Electric Supply, Costco, Do it Best, Fastenal, Home Depot, Lowe’s Stores, Napa Auto Parts, Northern Tool & Equipment, Orgill, Power Equipment Direct, Ravitsky Bros., True Value, and W.W. Grainger from June 2013 through June 2021 for between $790 and $1,480.

