Four dead after small plane crashes into Mississippi home

Four people were killed Tuesday night when a small plane crashed into a home in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

City officials say that emergency personnel responded to a report of the downed aircraft around 11:20 pm on May 4 on Annie Christie Drive.

Police say that the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have been contacted to begin investigating the incident.

Investigators did not say how many people were inside the plane at the time of the crash or if any of those killed were residents of the home.

Residents in the area who find debris or wreckage that they believe is connected to the crash are asked to not touch the debris and contact the Hattiesburg Police Department.



