Former New Orleans mayor Landrieu to manage Biden's $1T plan

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden has chosen a former New Orleans mayor, Mitch Landrieu, to supervise his $1 trillion infrastructure plan.

The White House says Landrieu will be tasked with coordinating across federal agencies to work on roads, ports, bridges and airports.

Landrieu is a longtime public servant who has worked across states and cities in times of crisis.

The 61-year-old Landrieu took over as mayor of New Orleans in 2010, five years after Hurricane Katrina swamped the city and as the area's recovery stalled.

Biden is expected to sign the infrastructure bill into law on Monday.

This evening, Gov. John Bel Edwards released a following statement after President Joseph R. Biden named Landrieu as senior advisor and infrastructure coordinator.

“As a former Louisiana Lieutenant Governor and Mayor of New Orleans, Mitch Landrieu has a unique firsthand experience with the challenges aging infrastructure presents to our communities and also with how infrastructure improvements and projects can revitalize cities and towns. I applaud President Biden for selecting him to be the coordinator for the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and look forward to working with him to address Louisiana’s many infrastructure needs head on," Edwards said.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel