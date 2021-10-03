Watch
Flag-wearing man throws Molotov cocktail into Austin Dems HQ

AP
Austin Fire Department arson investigators Lt. Steven Silverthorn, left, and Lt. Kelly Gall investigate at the Travis County Democratic Party office on East 6th Street in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, after someone threw a rock and an incendiary device into the building. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Posted at 9:38 PM, Oct 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-02 22:44:56-04

AUSTIN — Investigators in Texas have arrested a man suspected of throwing a Molotov cocktail inside Travis County Democratic Party headquarters in Austin.

The actions were caught on surveillance video.

A fire official says 30-year-old Ryan Faircloth was booked Friday in the Travis County jail.

The incendiary device did not ignite when it was thrown at the Travis County Democratic Party headquarters at about 2 a.m. Wednesday, Austin Fire Capt. Brandon Jennings said. A small stack of papers was set on fire, but that was quickly put out by employees of a neighboring business using a fire extinguisher.

No one was in the office at the time, Travis County Democratic Party Chairwoman Katie Naranjo said, but the incident was caught on security cameras. A note was left with a politically motivated threat, Naranjo said.

Video showed the suspect was wearing an American flag bandanna at the time of the attack.

“Anyone who wears an American flag as a bandana and then throws a Molotov cocktail ... into a building and leaves a note, a threatening note, is a coward,” she said.

Authorities did not release the contents of the note.

He is charged with arson and possessing a prohibited weapon. Investigators received a tip leading to Faircloth's social media that led FBI to make the arrest.

