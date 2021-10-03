Flag-wearing man throws Molotov cocktail into Austin Dems HQ

AUSTIN — Investigators in Texas have arrested a man suspected of throwing a Molotov cocktail inside Travis County Democratic Party headquarters in Austin.

The actions were caught on surveillance video.

A fire official says 30-year-old Ryan Faircloth was booked Friday in the Travis County jail.

The incendiary device did not ignite when it was thrown at the Travis County Democratic Party headquarters at about 2 a.m. Wednesday, Austin Fire Capt. Brandon Jennings said. A small stack of papers was set on fire, but that was quickly put out by employees of a neighboring business using a fire extinguisher.

No one was in the office at the time, Travis County Democratic Party Chairwoman Katie Naranjo said, but the incident was caught on security cameras. A note was left with a politically motivated threat, Naranjo said.

Video showed the suspect was wearing an American flag bandanna at the time of the attack.

“Anyone who wears an American flag as a bandana and then throws a Molotov cocktail ... into a building and leaves a note, a threatening note, is a coward,” she said.

Authorities did not release the contents of the note.

He is charged with arson and possessing a prohibited weapon. Investigators received a tip leading to Faircloth's social media that led FBI to make the arrest.

