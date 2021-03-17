FEMA to reimburse for COVID-19-related funeral expenses

FEMA says they are working to help reimburse individuals and households for COVID-19-related funeral expenses.

The Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 provides FEMA $2 billion to reimburse individuals and households for COVID-19-related funeral expenses incurred between Jan. 20 and Dec. 31, 2020, FEMA says.

In April, FEMA will implement a funeral assistance program.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has brought overwhelming grief to many families. At FEMA, our mission is to help people before, during and after disasters. We are dedicated to helping ease some of the financial stress and burden caused by the virus."

They say additional guidance is being finalized and will be released to potential applicants and community partners. For those people who have COVID-19 funeral expenses, they are encouraged to keep and gather documentation.

"We are working to set up a dedicated toll-free phone number that can be used to apply for funeral assistance. More information will be available soon," they say.

