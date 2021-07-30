Eviction moratorium extended for homeowners financed by USDA

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced Friday that the eviction moratorium for homeowners has been extended through September 30.

The extension only affects homeowners of properties financed or guaranteed by the USDA. These are homes purchased with USDA Single Family Housing loans.

"The United States is still reeling from a nationwide housing affordability crisis brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. USDA is taking this important action today to allow individuals and families who face eviction from homes purchased with USDA Single-Family Housing loans more time to maintain safe and stable housing, whether it's in their current homes, or by obtaining alternative housing options," USDA Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Justin Maxson said. "Actions like the one we're announcing today are part of President Biden's strategy to ensure a stable and equitable recovery from the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic and will provide continued protection for thousands of individuals and families in rural America."

The Single Family foreclosure moratorium will expire on Saturday, July 31.

After that date, the USDA says that no new foreclosure filings should occur until homeowners are reviewed for new options to reduce payments and stay in their homes.

Beyond September 30, the USDA says it will continue to help homeowners experiencing financial hardship due to the pandemic.

Resources can be found at www.consumerfinance.gov/housing.

