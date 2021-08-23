Dozens of Florida doctors stage protest against unvaccinated patients

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - Dozens of South Florida doctors staged a walkout on Monday to protest the number of unvaccinated COVID-19 patients flooding their hospital in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, WLFA reports.

Just before sunrise, about 75 doctors stepped outside their hospitals and offices to stand together and encourage the community to get vaccinated, the station reports.

“We are exhausted. Our patience and resources are running low and we need your help,” said Dr. Rupesh Dharia from Palm Beach Internal Medicine.

Now, these doctors are sounding the alarm and pleading for the community to get vaccinated. They said it’s not a political move, but a call for help.

“The vaccine still remains the most effective and reliable way to stop this madness,” said Dr. Leslie Diaz, an infectious disease specialist.

