Dallas County reports state's first monkeypox case

AP
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. A leading doctor who chairs a World Health Organization expert group described the unprecedented outbreak of the rare disease monkeypox in developed countries as "a random event" that might be explained by risky sexual behavior at two recent mass events in Europe. (Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, File)
Posted at 11:44 AM, Jun 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-08 12:44:31-04

DALLAS (AP) - A Dallas County resident has contracted the first case of monkeypox reported in Texas.

State and county health officials said Tuesday that the resident's preliminary test results Monday were positive for monkeypox.

The patient, who officials haven't identified but who recently traveled internationally, is isolated at home.
But a few were exposed to the patient and monitored themselves for symptoms.

Officials also want to contact and watch others who may have been exposed on a recent flight from Mexico to Dallas.

Health officials say the illness doesn't now present a risk to the general public.

