Dallas County reports state's first monkeypox case

DALLAS (AP) - A Dallas County resident has contracted the first case of monkeypox reported in Texas.

State and county health officials said Tuesday that the resident's preliminary test results Monday were positive for monkeypox.

The patient, who officials haven't identified but who recently traveled internationally, is isolated at home.

But a few were exposed to the patient and monitored themselves for symptoms.

Officials also want to contact and watch others who may have been exposed on a recent flight from Mexico to Dallas.

Health officials say the illness doesn't now present a risk to the general public.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel