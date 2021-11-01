COVID vaccine for younger kids already being packed, shipped

WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says the Biden administration is already assembling and shipping millions of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11.

The first shots could go into kids’ arms by midweek, and the U.S. has enough vaccine for all 28 million children in the age bracket.

On Tuesday, a special advisory panel to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet to consider detailed recommendations for administering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to younger children.

The Food and Drug Administration already cleared the shots. After CDC advisers make their recommendations, agency director Dr. Rochelle Walensky will give the final order.

