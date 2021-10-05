Watch
Corps of Engineers considers nature-based flood control

Grant Schulte/AP
David Crane, an environmental resource specialist with the Army Corps of Engineers, looks down at a map of a restoration area that has repeatedly been flooded a few miles south of Rock Port, Missouri on Monday, July 26, 2021. The area is part of the Corps' Engineering with Nature initiative, a program that uses engineering to create and restore natural habitats in a way that's cost efficient and environmentally friendly. (AP Photo/Grant Schulte)
Engineering With Nature
Posted at 1:14 PM, Oct 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-05 14:14:36-04

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is known for working against nature by damming rivers and building levees to keep waterways at bay.

But a new initiative seeks natural flood control solutions as climate change brings increasingly frequent and severe weather events that test the limits of concrete and steel.

The head of the initiative says it makes sense to use all available tools to combat flooding and destruction from intense rains, storms and sea level rise.

But the Corps is often constrained by its own rules and the way it evaluates the costs and benefits of projects it undertakes.

